SATAN DRIVEN PEDOPHILE PIGS...ALL OF THEM
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Falken-BlackFeather
THE KHAZARIAN QUESTION: How an Ancient Bloodline Hijacked Jewish Identity to Build the Beast System
THE KHAZARIAN QUESTION: How an Ancient Bloodline Hijacked Jewish Identity to Build the Beast System…
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4 months ago · 261 likes · 65 comments · Falken
Kim Osbøl’s Substack
Controlled Opp PRO 'Virus' Pedo TRUMP Psyop 'The People's Voice' Again!
Original title: Psyop Mark Wahlberg - Gavin Newsom ‘Raked in Millions Selling Foster Kids’ to Hollywood Pedophiles…
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18 hours ago · 3 likes · Kim Osbøl Copenhagen Denmark
husseini
Despite Iran Deal, Israel Continues Attacking Lebanon and Gaza
I just drafted this news release for accuracy.org…hope to have time to write up analysis soon. As I indicated in my recent RT appearance, I think all sides should be scrutinized…
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18 hours ago · 49 likes · Sam Husseini
Tracy Treloar
How Christians were Bamboozled into Abandoning the LXX - Hebrew Idolatry - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=rzm_IljQUGc&t=1306s
Link in comments…
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19 hours ago · 17 likes · 7 comments · Tracy Treloar
Seemorerocks
What AI says about me
I just asked (Leo) AI…
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9 hours ago · 1 like · Robin Westenra