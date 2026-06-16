In ‘Grotesque Billionaire Bonanza,’ 41 Energy Tycoons Saw Fortunes Grow by $23.5 Billion Since Trump Launched Iran War
“Conflict devastates countries and costs countless lives, yet for some it is extraordinarily profitable,” said the executive director of Oxfam International.
‘A Global Crisis’: Report Reveals Over 40% Rise in Violent Attacks on Education
The coalition leader behind the report called the figures “a warning that the global norms that once protected children are collapsing,” and “the world is drifting toward a place where even the youngest are no longer off‑limits.”
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