The Left Hook with Wajahat Ali

The Great Billionaire Theft of America: Musk, The Ellisons, and the Big, Bipartisan Club

A drug-fueled fascist obsessed with eugenics is now the world’s first trillionaire. The truth is that Elon Musk is Frankenstein’s monster that could not have been created without America’s political and economic establishment. The same can be said for his techno-fascist bros who are aggressively capturing every institution in America, including the Whit…