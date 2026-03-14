The post includes nearly 6 hours of recorded testimony by US Army veteran William Sascha Riley, detailing the abuse they suffered as a child at the hand of their adoptive father, William Kyle Riley, and the people he trafficked them to, including several very prominent U.S. politicians.

The events described include child trafficking, abuse, torture, and murder. It includes the torture and murder of small animals. There are graphic descriptions of assisted suicides among children. It is not for the weak of heart, survivors, or empaths. Listening to these audios will change you on a cellular level.