Sanctuary of Sin: How a religious order became a haven for pedophile priests .

NewsNation affiliate WGN presents “Sanctuary of Sin”, a look at a little-known religious order and the role it played in the Catholic church sex abuse crisis.

Most people have never heard of the Servants of the Paraclete. Founded in 1947, its mission is to help clergy in crisis and was soon overwhelmed by priests accused of sexual abuse.

Are clergy the best people to keep an eye on priests?

Some suggest the religious order isn't helping these priests, they're hiding them.