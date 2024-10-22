Russia Showed Video of The Destruction of US Army Rangers┃RUSSIA Achieved a Breakthrough in KUPYANSK
WAKE UP SOLDIERS--YOU ARE NOT SUPPOSED TO BE THERE--DYING ON FOREIGN LAND-- YOU SHOULD BE AT HOME PROTECTING YOUR OWN!!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FYPYNhnvEPno/?list=notifications&randomize=false
That Hang Tough shit does not fly. They don't care about our soldiers. Everybody needs to get off the indoctrination train!
Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger considered them to be “dumb, stupid animals, mere pawns to achieve oligarchic aims abroad. mere pawns to achieve oligarchic aims abroad'