Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alicia Lutz-Rolow's avatar
Alicia Lutz-Rolow
Oct 22

That Hang Tough shit does not fly. They don't care about our soldiers. Everybody needs to get off the indoctrination train!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alicia Lutz-Rolow's avatar
Alicia Lutz-Rolow
Oct 22

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger considered them to be “dumb, stupid animals, mere pawns to achieve oligarchic aims abroad. mere pawns to achieve oligarchic aims abroad'

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture