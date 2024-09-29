Because all branches of government are incorporated as private, for-profit corporations, three men petitioned the West Virginia Government to return to the rule of law thus honoring their oaths that they are government servants of, by, and for the people, not of, by, and for corporations.

Gene Stalnaker, Phil Hudok, and Thomas Deegan then filed legal action in the state Supreme Court of Appeals. This is Thomas's portion of the live-streamed public address broadcasted from Thomas's Parkersburg home on July 24, 2015.

Find out why West Virginia's constitution is unique and why this state is now pivotal in the quest for freedom.

The website: www.hudok.info has a continuously updated complete explanation of their actions with videos, interviews, and all filed documents.

We are on the verge of a holocaust every bit as mind-boggling as any of the past. Look around at the evil building up. What will the people do? West Virginia is in default and dishonor. We've exposed their machine. Everyone will answer for what they did and what they didn't do. With no apologies...

Phil Hudok—www.hudok.info

