Where’s My Roy Cohn? unearths the origins of a master manipulator’s ascent, revealing how an enigmatic and disturbed man shaped our current political world. This shocking film exposes Cohn’s malign influence and contextualizes him as a modern Machiavelli, tracing his rise to national prominence-first as prosecutor of the Rosenbergs, then as handmaiden to Joseph McCarthy. From director Matt Tyrnauer (Studio 54, Valentino: The Last Emperor) comes this fascinating look at the man who personified the dark arts of 20th-century politics.