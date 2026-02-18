The Rothschild family is a wealthy Ashkenazi Jewish noble (my ass) banking family originally from Frankfurt, Germany. The family’s documented history starts in 16th-century Frankfurt; its name is derived from the family house, Rothschild, built by Isaak Elchanan Bacharach in Frankfurt in 1567. The family rose to prominence with Mayer Amschel Rothschild (1744–1812), a court factor to the German Landgraves of Hesse-Kassel in the Free City of Frankfurt. SOURCE: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rothschild_family