Rosa Koire. "Agenda 21" Open Mind Conference 2013-NWO-United Nations-- Systematically Taking Our Lives,Our Fortunes & Our Sacred Honor...
Rosa Koire
"Behind the Green Mask UN Agenda 21" Rosa Koire is the executive director of the Post Sustainability Institute. Impacting every aspect of our lives,
UN Agenda 21/Sustainable Development is a corporate manipulation using the Green Mask of environmental concern to forward a globalist plan. Rosa speaks across the world and is a regular blogger on her website Democrats Against UN Agenda 21 dot com.
Her book, BEHIND THE GREEN MASK: UN Agenda 21 is available on Amazon.com, Kindle, and Nook, and at her website. Websites: www.DemocratsAgainstUNAgenda21.com www.PostSustainabilityInstitute.org www.openmindconference.com