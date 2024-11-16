Here We Go——Tell Me This STUPID Motherfucker isn’t one of them! H e Will NOT Accept a NO Answer From Those Of Us Who Are NEVER EVER Going To Take Another Weaponized DEATH BIO WEAPON DEATH JAB. Listen Clearly To What This Asshole Is Saying—- GO FUCK YOURSELF You Narcissist NWO SELLOUT PIG—Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is fully vaccinated, and so is his family, according to Dr. Drew Pinsky. So sad For his children, who had NO CHOICE, but as for dumbass ‘LOOK AT ME, I AM A KENNEDY’, He can’t die fast enough from those bio weapon death jabs, IF———He really did get jabbed with them, which I don’t believe for a second he did.

He tells “On Balance” that Kennedy’s major goal regarding vaccines is to make them subject to the same “scientific rigor” as all other medications. Kennedy is President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Food and Drug Administration.https://www.bitchute.com/video/m1GkmybwRkTT/?list=notifications&randomize=false

RFK Jr. ‘Has NO VACCINE DENIALISM’ : Dr. Drew Pinsky | On Balance

Pharmaceutical Rep Turned Whistleblower Reveals the Shocking Truth About Healthcare | Brigham Buhler—-On this episode of The Model Health Show, our guest is Brigham Buhler, the founder and CEO of Ways2Well. He’s here to share insider secrets from his previous career as a pharmaceutical representative. You’re going to learn interesting facts about how insurance companies profit, the truth about Big Pharma, and how the American people can take control of their health.

#1 Medical Expert - The Truth About U.S. Healthcare & Chronic Diseases

SHOCKING TRUTH About The U.S. Healthcare System, Drug Companies & EXPLODING Rates Of Chronic Disease