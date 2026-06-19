Leaving the Cult of Busyness
You know the feeling of a ruined weekend. The specific, hollow exhaustion that comes not from doing too much, but from trying to optimize the time you were supposed to be doing nothing. The creeping guilt of an empty Sunday afternoon, when the mind quietly insists that you should be reading a harder book, organizing a closet, or somehow improving yourself…
2 days ago · 12 likes · Philosopheasy
https://hrnews1.substack.com/p/14-years-in-prison-the-new-legal
Zack Polanski’s proposals at the London Assembly on March 5th, 2026, are also very concerning. Polanski proposed Urgent Motion 2, welcoming the ‘removal’ of Iran’s Supreme Leader and citing unfounded data surrounding January’s attempted coup in Iran (refer to Iran’s Coalition’s Fact Sheet: The January 2026 Armed Riots in Iran). It should be noted that the assassination of a state leader is illegal under international law.
GREENS are yellow-bellied cunts . . .
https://hrnews1.substack.com/p/14-years-in-prison-the-new-legal
The timing of this bill speaks volumes. This bill has nothing to do with the professed desire to protect the security of people in the UK and everything to do with silencing any political discourse; discourse that the British establishment are right to fear.
The establishment are terrified of the questions that will be asked and the awakening that will arise, when the global economic crisis hits our shores to full effect. This economic crisis- just like the illegal war on Iran, just like the 32 months of genocide in Gaza and the genocidal war in Lebanon- is a consequence of Israel’s murder cult; a cult that our ruling class, our media, cultural and civic institutions are thoroughly embroiled in.
Iran is fighting for its survival in an illegal war of choice; it has every right to defend its sovereignty and to use its leverage in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran is defending its borders within the bounds of international law without having to resort to bombing girls’ schools or other civilian life.
This idea, that Iran is a threat to UK security is a feeble attempt to avert our attention from the war crimes of our government, war crimes that are catapulting back to the UK in the form of economic collapse.
Not only is Iran a country that has survived under maximum pressure sanctions for decades; they are successfully defending their borders and using their leverage to stand for the people of Gaza and Lebanon. Lebanon is mentioned three times in the recent memorandum of understanding.
No deal with Iran will be sustainable without the guarantee of Lebanon’s security.
Anyone that professes to stand with the people of Palestine and Lebanon and the financial survival of people in the UK, must acknowledge the strategic importance of Iran in the fight for justice. To do otherwise is revealing.
It’s no surprise that the mainstream, right wing parties (Labour, Lib Dems, Tories and Reform) cheered on the National Security Bill. The Green Party’s positioning however, has left them on shaky ground yet again. Prior to the bill’s day in the commons, Green MP Ellie Chowns declared that she planned to vote in favour of the bill; a move that would make the Green Party complicit in the violence of US imperial oppression. Ashok Kumar, a Green Party member and lecturer, expressed his disappointment with the Green Party’s support of the bill:
Iran is the only country in the world that is materially supporting any resistance to Israeli terrorism — from Lebanon to Palestine to Yemen.
They’ve just been the victim of 4 months of imperial terrorism and 50 years of economic terrorism. The only reason they’re being proscribed is because they are the only counterweight to Israel.
The only purpose of this law is to support more war crimes against the Iranian people and to round up anyone here who opposes those war crimes under the charge of terrorism.
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https://paulokirk.substack.com/p/you-cant-spell-lice-or-cowardice