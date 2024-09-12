Far-right figures on social media spread baseless claims suggesting Vice President Kamala Harris used audio earrings to gain an upper hand in her debate against former President Donald Trump, though the unbacked claims do not consider the differences between the earrings worn by Harris on debate night and the audio earrings she has been accused of wearing.

Harris listens to Trump during Tuesday's debate. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)AFP via Getty Images

Key Facts

Far-right media personality Laura Loomer was one of the users pushing the viral claim, posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the debate a side-by-side photo of Harris and a screenshot of a Tom’s Guide article about the Nova H1 Audio Earrings, which feature wireless earphones embedded in freshwater pearl earrings, according to their developers’ website—the post had been viewed nearly 4 million times as of Wednesday evening.

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller retweeted an article in which Icebach Sound Solutions, the developers of the audio earrings, said the resemblance between their audio earrings and Harris’ earrings “is striking,” accompanying the repost with the eyes emoji, which can be used to express intrigue or skepticism, while several other prominent accounts also spread unfounded claims about the earrings.

Harris appeared to be wearing Tiffany & Co.’s South Sea Pearl Earrings, which each feature a pearl placed atop and slightly between two gold rods, based on photos from a blog known as What Kamala Wore, which notes the earrings are not available online.

The Nova H1 Audio Earrings do not have double rods, instead featuring a singular clip design for users’ ear lobes.

Malte Iversen, managing director at Icebach Sound Solutions, told Forbes the company had no knowledge about what earrings Harris wore during the debate.

The Harris campaign declined to comment and representatives for Tiffany and ABC News did not immediately respond to Forbes’ inquiry.

