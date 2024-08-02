Did you know that there’s a tape from the early 1960s in which Robert Kennedy suggests to the president that the U.S. stage a false flag attack against one of its own ships in Cuba?

In this episode 9/11 Free Fall you’re going to hear it!

This week, Free Fall host Andy Steele is back, and this time he’s joined by Jeff Long and Craig McKee as well as engineers Kamal Obeid and John Schuler to discuss a number of recent news items. Among them are the apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump and its relationship to the 9/11 truth issue, Candace Owens’ recent commentary about 9/11 and false flags, and the newly released video of the Twin Towers falling that shows flashes that some have speculated could be explosions.

In the WTC part of the discussion, you’ll get a glimpse into the kind of behind-the-scenes discussions that go on at AE911Truth as its members analyze and debate the footage and comment on whether it displays any evidence of explosives. We also looked at footage of Building 7 coming down that also shows flashes.

Along with that, Steele plays a segment from a PBS documentary about the Cuban Missile Crisis that features then attorney general Bobby Kennedy casually suggesting that the U.S. stage a false flag attack as a pretext for military action against Cuba – which demonstrates that false flag attacks are indeed an option for governments that wish to secure public support for their actions.