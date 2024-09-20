Please don't contact the county. They have been made aware of the conflict with trashy Kathy and her husband and will address the issue with no further complaints needed.

Set aside the last week of August to join me in Mountainair to let Peter and Reyes know what you think in person, since they won't take your phone calls. We will be peaceful, and most importantly be respectful of the residents and businesses.

Please understand that most of the town, and even the residents of the entire county are absolutely fed up with the corruption in this local government.

Contact information for County Pretrial release, aka pre-conviction punishment:

Kathy Reyes 505-705-0924

Chief Reyes Cell Phone 505-702-5618

Mayor Peter Nieto Cell Phone 505-967-2322

The Chief and Mayor refuse to take calls, but here are their numbers anyway.

Listen Up All Residents of Mountainair, New Mexico…

Contact James Freeman: Realjamesfreeman@gmail.comHe Is Fighting To Get Corrupt Politicians out of Your state political houses.