REVELATIONSOFJESUSCHRIST.COM
Wake Up America...There is a Ying for Every Yang. This is a Spiritual War between Our Heavenly Father and His Children, and Lucifer and his Demons!
Americans are so daft. They are absolutely not including this in the bullshit that these bastards are doing to the world. This is a spiritual war and if you cannot wrap your stupid head around that fact, YOU ARE LOST!
#revelationsofJesusChrist #REVELATIONS #OF #jesuschrist #jesus #Christ #theworldisastage #revelationsofjesuschrist #WORLDstage #THESERVANT #ROJC #exposed #ITSWORSETHANYOUTHINK #werks