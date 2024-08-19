Women Sex Slaves of the Catholic Church is a very important documentary about a serious taboo that has been broken recently. The film shines a light on sexual abuse of nuns by priests and reveals that thousands of nuns were sexually abused for decades by priests around the world.

Women have endured years of sexual predation, becoming pregnant, being forced to have abortions. Here they openly testify and break the "omerta" on a subject that has been drowning in the Catholic church for decades.

From 1994 until 2015 the Vatican was alerted by internal confidential reports about churchmen that regularly rape nuns in more than 23 countries. These reports have been hushed up and the rapists continue to harm freely. With the complicity of the ecclesiastical courts, their victims have been reduced to silence, sometimes pushed to abort, often excluded from their community.

Pope Francis admitted as early as February 2019, that "Priests and Bishops" had committed sexual assaults on nuns. Following the revelations of sexual abuse, more nuns have begun to speak out and denounce the attacks they have been subjected to. One can't help but be curious that the Pope makes this public statement when he knows the film will come out...

It's interesting to see these nuns whose ages are different, find the courage to break the silence on camera to testify to these systemic sexual abuses.

French director Marie-Pierre Raimbault collaborated with investigative journalist Eric Quintin for more than three years, to obtain the firsthand accounts of those nuns who claim they were used as sex slaves by Catholic priests.

This is yet another scandal which is engulfing the Catholic Church. At a time when the Vatican has taken its most concrete steps to address a long ordeal with sex abuse and cover-ups, a growing chorus of nuns is speaking out about the suffering they have endured at the hands of the priesthood, including rape, forced abortion, emotional abuse and labor exploitation.

We applaud each and every woman for her courage. It's never easy to speak up.