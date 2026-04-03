RESPECT IS SOMETHING THAT IS EARNED...IT IS NOT ACHIEVED AUTOMATICALLY...NOT EVERYONE IS DESERVING OF IT...
STAY ON THOSE EPSTEIN FILES THEY WANT TO DISTRACT US FROM...
The Wise Wolf
Hegseth Has Gutted the Entire Joint Chiefs and Replaced Them With People Whose Primary Skill Is Clapping
In 2015, during a live Flag Day celebration on Fox News, weekend host Pete Hegseth threw an axe and hit a member of the West Point drumline named Jeff Prosperie, who sued for “severe and serious personal injuries” and “permanent effects of pain, disability, disfigurement and loss of body function,” which, to be fair, is exactly what you would expect to experience after being hit with an axe. The lawsuit was quietly settled in 2019, and Hegseth went on to bigger things, by which I mean he is now the United States Secretary of War (formerly Defense, but we apparently renamed it because “Defense” didn’t sound aggressive enough, kind of like how a restaurant renames its “value menu” to “the feast collection” except with nuclear weapons), where he is in charge of the most powerful military force in human history despite a personal military career that peaked at the rank of Major in the Army National Guard, leading a platoon of roughly 30 soldiers, which is fewer people than most Applebee’s…
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3 days ago · 12 likes · 2 comments · 🐺The Wise Wolf
When I was in 8th grade, I attended a Fundamentalist Evangelical Baptist School. The pastor/principal was a coke addict and we all knew. One day, he gathered us into the auditorium and a screamed at us about showing respect. I kept to self and had done nothing wrong. Therefore, I raised my hand and said, “I've always thought respects is something you earn, not something you demand.” He began screaming at me, so I walked out. My parents paid tuition on time, so I knew he wouldn't kick me out and told him so later.