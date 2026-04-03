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When I was in 8th grade, I attended a Fundamentalist Evangelical Baptist School. The pastor/principal was a coke addict and we all knew. One day, he gathered us into the auditorium and a screamed at us about showing respect. I kept to self and had done nothing wrong. Therefore, I raised my hand and said, “I've always thought respects is something you earn, not something you demand.” He began screaming at me, so I walked out. My parents paid tuition on time, so I knew he wouldn't kick me out and told him so later.

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