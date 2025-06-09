REMEMBER...IT'S ALL BROUGHT TO YOU BY PFIZER...
mRNA 'Vaccines' Cause Leukemia, Bombshell Study Finds
Maryanne Demasi, reports
FDA branded ‘shameful’ over infant meningococcal vaccine approval
“It’s shameful,” said attorney Aaron Siri of Siri & Glimstad LLP, criticising the FDA’s decision to expand use of the meningococcal vaccine MenQuadfi to infants as young as six weeks…
Maryanne Demasi, PhD
Building The mRNA Empire
The vaccine empire written of here has even become worse since Covid. They are now manufacturing saRNA vaccines which self amplify the mRNA. In other words the newer improved versions are mRNA vaccines on steroids. Amplification will lead to more injuries and more deaths. These are facts not myths. So why knowing how these vaccines function, are we stoc…
Scott Cooper
Covid: The Human Lab Experiment To Invoke A World Dictatorship And Loss Of Human Freedom
America was part of this experiment. This was a DoD and DARPA project for years. It was planned with China's military. Be angry about how they continue to mislead us. They are currently doing gain of function experiments on Avian Bird Flu. They are rolling out vaccines again. If it's not an issue, why procure the death shots. Life is about to become pre…
Scott Cooper
Gain Of Function Is Ok With DoD And Darpa? What Kind Of Country Are We Living In??
While Trump is galavanting around the world building the American Empire or so called Golden Age, back here in America we are once again considering whether or not we should be subject to Covid vaccines again…
Scott Cooper
Death Shots Force Body To Keep Replicating Spike Protein Until Injured Or You Die: Written By Jon Fleetwood
Scott Cooper