A number of documentaries have been made over the years with regards to the “planes” on 9/11 and it’s strange to see how people can cling to these disingenuous and provable “limited hangout” propaganda pieces after so much more dedicated researchers have pointed out all the shortcomings of these so called “truther” movies.
The “Loose Change” & “September Clues” movies and their producers (part of Controlled Opposition) ARE the problem. The massive positive public value of saying 9/11 was NOT according to the official faerie tale is emptied 100% or more, by projecting grossly inaccurate alternative explanation.
The Loose Change & September Clues 9/11 PSYOPS
Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/the-loose-change-911-psyop
Simon Hytten (Shack) did work for the European Space Agency. His father worked for the United Nations and his brother had connections to the Bin Laden family....
9/11 Planes, Layers of Deception
Mark Conlon & Andrew Johnson on RichPlanet TV (Sept 2017) - 9/11 planes research into the "alleged" video fakery of Flight 175 videos.
Link: https://911planesresearch.substack.com/p/911-planes-layers-of-deception
September Clues - Layers of Deception - (Part One)
Exposing The Disinformation
Article: https://911planesresearch.substack.com/p/september-clues-layers-of-deception