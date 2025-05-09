WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack

As If The VAERS 💩 Show Can't Get Any Worse, Now They Are Changing DOD's By Huge Stretches.

Hopefully this new radical transparency of data VAERS is set to release is not a mistake or aberration or a mirage because I can’t believe what I’m seeing in this data. I hope more big names people eventually sniff around when the sent gets out. This shit show should be ICAN, Aaron, Del and Bobby huge…