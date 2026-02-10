Here’s A List Of Names We’ve Seen In The Epstein Files - Share This Everywhere

Our captured nation is being plundered by an elite class that is above the law. They traffic in men, women and children, they traffic in human organs, they even traffic in the flesh of their victims because they are pedovores. Satanic pedovores who worship Baal, their ancient “god” of sacrifice. And if the horrific revelations in the newest Epstein emails don’t lead directly to a revolution in America, it is literally game over for all of us. They will have won. The founder of Pickax, Jeff Dornik joins me to discuss the latest news.

https://rumble.com/v75jlwk-p-l-u-n-d-e-r-.-jeff-dornik.html?e9s=src_v1_mfp