On his Monday, March 10th episode of InfoWars, Alex Jones announced that one of his reporters, Jamie White, was killed outside of his apartment in Austin, Texas. “We are deeply saddened to inform you that InfoWars Reporter Jamie White was brutally murdered around midnight Sunday night due, in part, to the policies of the Soros Austin, TX D.A. Jose Garza,” Jones wrote in a statement. “We pledge that Jamie’s tragic death will not be in vain, and those responsible for this senseless violence will be brought to justice,” the statement added. Here’s everything you need to know.