This goes back to at least the Reagan regime. Ronnie may not have been involved, but some of those in the regime were. There was a child sex trafficking ring in Omaha, NE that reached to the highest offices in D. C. while "H" was the Puppet Predator in the Puppet Hut (a/k/a the White House).
One of my maxims is "U. S. Attorneys General are nominated and approved to protect the guilty, not to prosecute the guilty, and, when necessary, to prosecute the innocent".
I don't doubt that those who are mentioned in the first video could be or could have been involved, but I believe people are dancing around the "elephant" in the room, not mentioning individuals they don't want to expose for their involvement. Because we have been lied to by those in government for at least my entire lifetime, I seriously doubt that any truths will revealed.
A key reason reason for researching this issue is not to find the truth, it is to prevent the truth from becoming public. Both sides are dirty, so they protect each other out of fear that if the truth were to become public, the entire house of cards would come down like Building 7 of the WTC. Damning evidence can be spirited away like when Sandy Berger stole classified documents and remaining documents and evidence will be so redacted as to make them totally useless.