"Red flag laws," also known as "Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs)," are state laws that allow courts to temporarily remove firearms from individuals deemed a danger to themselves or others, based on a petition from family, friends, or law enforcement.

How they work:

Family members, friends, or law enforcement can petition a court for an order to temporarily remove firearms from a person who is believed to be a risk. The court will then hold a hearing to determine if there is probable cause to believe that the person is a danger. If the court finds that the person is a danger, it can issue an order to temporarily remove their firearms. The order can also prohibit the person from purchasing or possessing firearms for a specified period.

Purpose: These laws aim to prevent individuals who may be at risk of harming themselves or others from accessing firearms before a crisis occurs.

State Variations: State implementation of these laws varies widely, with some states allowing mental health providers, school officials, or co-workers to petition the courts.

Examples:

Due Process: These laws involve due process, meaning that the person who is the subject of the petition has the right to a hearing and to present their case.

Not a Criminal Record: GVROs are civil court actions that don't involve criminal courts or become part of a person's criminal record

By state…What are the red flag laws by state?

As of 2023, 21 states and the District of Columbia have red flag laws, also known as extreme risk protection orders, allowing family members or law enforcement to petition a court to temporarily remove firearms from someone deemed a risk to themselves or others.

Here's a list of the states with red flag laws, along with the names used in those states:

California: Gun Violence Restraining Orders (GVROs).

Colorado: Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs).

Connecticut: Risk Warrants.

Delaware: Lethal Violence Protective Orders (LVPOs).

District of Columbia: Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs).

Florida: Risk Protection Orders (RPOs).

Hawaii: Gun Violence Protective Orders (GVPOs).

Illinois: Firearm Restraining Orders (FROs).

Indiana: Proceedings for the Seizure and Retention of a Firearm.

Maryland: Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs).

Massachusetts: Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs).

Michigan: Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs).

Minnesota: Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs).

Nevada: Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs).

New Jersey: Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs).

New Mexico: Extreme Risk Firearm Protection Orders (ERFPOs).

New York: Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs).

Oregon: Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs).

Rhode Island: Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs).

Vermont: Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs).

Virginia: Emergency Substantial Risk Orders (ESROs).

Washington: Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs).

