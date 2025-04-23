LauraAboli

I used to live with constant music playing in the background. I love music, I love singing, and I love dancing, but lately I crave silence.

The sound of the birds outside is the perfect soundtrack for my soul, in the midst of the chaos the world is experiencing.



Much like I no longer enjoy movies like I used to, I no longer enjoy the so-called ‘music’ of our time. I know, I sound like a grandma, but lately most contemporary music sounds like it’s all coming out of the same computer algorithm; a potpourri of past hits, reblended, remixed, regurgitated. There’s no soul to it, no humanity to it.



For now, silence is preferable in a world full of noise and dissonance. The birds will keep me company.

