REALLY? AND HOW SOON WILL THAT BE HAPPENING I WONDER? DID HE JUST CALL HIMSELF SCUM?
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The Grayzone
'Strategic entrapment': Dennis Kucinich on disastrous US-Israeli military merger
Former US Rep. Dennis Kucinich joins The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal to discuss Section 219, a measure insidiously inserted into the NDAA bill which will effectively merge the US and Israeli militaries across areas including AI, cyberwarfare, biotech, missile defense, and defense industrial production…
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an hour ago · 26 likes · The Grayzone
Tracy Treloar
EXPOSED: The Secret Society Behind Israel’s Power Pipeline - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=aGf2zzdZ64Y
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3 hours ago · 7 likes · 1 comment · Tracy Treloar
PoliticusUSA
Even Trump's Teleprompter Operator Is Corrupt And Engaging In Insider Trading
Political prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket try to get around gambling bans by claiming that their users wager against each other about event outcomes, but they are not gambling…
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28 minutes ago · 20 likes · 3 comments · Jason Easley