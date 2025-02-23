QUESTION: HOW DOES TRUMP STAY OUT OF THIS SO CALLED EPSTEIN LIST? HE WAS PART OF IT & HE IS ON THE FLIGHT LOG LISTED 6 TIMES!
DO YOU THINK WE THE PEOPLE WILL SEE THE ORIGINAL NON-DOCTORED LIST? I DON'T THINK SO AMÉRICA!!
WeAreChange—Luke Rudkowski
HOLY COW: Epstein List and Diddy Drop to Expose "Undercover Brother" Barack?! This report covers major new revelations in the Epstein and Diddy cases, including allegations pertaining to Barack Obama. With Pam Bondi saying the Epstein list is on her desk, what kind of disclosures can we expect?
Larry Sinclair outs Obama (Barry Sotero) as a crack cocaine smoking homosexual at the National Press Club in Washington D.C.. Posted 2008 from events occurring in Chicago, November 1999.
