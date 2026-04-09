PURE UNADULTRATED DEMONIC USA INC CORRUPTION...
THE END OF THE CALIFORNIA DREAM California converted its public treasury into a fraud machine draped in compassion. The dream didn’t die from the outside. It was hollowed out from…
Spiritual Exhibitionism and the Evangelical Ex-P0rn-Star RacketWe’re all a bit fed up with the idea that a former life of promiscuity is fast-track to Christian celebrity. Also, Allie Beth Stuckey’s incredible lack…
THE ALGORITHM THAT DECIDES WHO DIESPalantir’s AI selected 5,500 targets in Iran. The Pentagon blacklisted the company that said no to autonomous weapons. The surveillance apparatus built…
THE MONEY BEHIND THE LAST WEEKEND PROTESTERSMy purpose here is truth.
Posobiec’s Tweet, and Israel’s Pattern of Hostility to Our Holy SitesWhen world leaders said Israel’s actions Sunday were a pattern, they weren’t imagining it. Christians need to start thinking seriously about who…
Don’t Mess(iah) With Texas: Governor Signs Proclamation Praising Jewish CultThe Noahide framework is almost identical to Sharia Law, and its purpose is to usher in the Messianic age, when Christians can be put to death for…
TRANSPARENCY ON A LEASH.Les Wexner, owner of Victoria’s Secret: how Epstein’s co-conspirator gets protected.
THE REDACTION REGIME.The Epstein Files aren’t just documents. They’re a live autopsy of how elite systems protect themselves: release the “safe” material, seal the dangerous…
WHO WAS EPSTEIN REALLY WORKING FOR?Epstein didn’t just run a ring—he ran leverage. The man is gone, but the incentives remain: sealed files, stalled investigations, and a ruling class…