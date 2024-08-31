https://www.bitchute.com/video/UIny2Bh7oazH/?list=notifications&randomize=false

And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him. Revelation: 12:9

Trump the Chump is the DECEIVER the Bible references. Of this, I have no doubt. He will deceive a whole lot of dumbass Christian Americans who are truly what I have dubbed CHINOS = "Christians In Name Only".

Trump's corruption against the American People, as well as his deceitful behavior and his complicity, in willfully and knowingly harming Millions of us. makes him personally responsible for “deceiving” many of our American Brothers and Sisters into blindly taking the Bioweapon "Death Jab" he promoted, with his demonic scripted "Warpspeed" Agenda, causing horrifying and irreparable health damage and ultimate death to all those who sadly believed and “trusted” him.

May God Have Mercy on All those MISGUIDED Trumpsters out there, who will unwittingly help facilitate a civil war against their “own People” in this country, because of their wilful ignorance and their inability to “critically think”. Trumpsters have an uncanny disposition of "Eyes that will not See" and "Ears, that will not Hear"

As the saying goes..."You Can't Fix Stupid!"