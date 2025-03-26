43 year old Teddi Mellencamp, Real Housewives of Orange County star, has developed dozens of tumors since pushing COVID-19 Vaccines in 2021

Big pharma’s newest marketing tactic: infiltrating soap operas like General HospitaL The Tricky Ethics of Big Pharma Soft-Selling on Soap Operas—The General Hospital character Anna Devane (played by Finola Hughes) has been diagnosed with an extremely rare condition, Polycythemia vera (PV) on the show.

The awareness campaign was backed by Incyte, the maker of a PV drug. That fictitious hospital is just as "vaccine"-happy as most hospitals from coast to coast, and so it, like them, should now be canceled and then rebuilt as places for real healers to make people well. Further indications of the global toll of COVID-19 “vaccination” are based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers. On the air since April 1, 1963 (with a hiatus during lockdown), Disney/ABC’s “General Hospital” is among the most successful soaps in radio/TV history, with an audience of nearly 2 million viewers: a multitude devoted to its story (such as it is), and therefore willing to sit through all its commercials—by now comprising 24 minutes per hour, or 40% of the whole spectacle. (Hence my parenthetical “such as it is.”)

Those blatant ads (some of them minutes long) are now quietly augmented by much product placement throughout the show so that viewers may get the message without knowing it (although its fans appear to be aware of it, as they discuss such crafty moves on “social media”).

So what does “General Hospital” thus, overtly and covertly, pitch to us? Although it’s no more realistic than any other TV show set in a hospital—especially since, under COVID, hospitals have been incentivized to serve as killing grounds—in one way, “General Hospital” is comparable to many hospitals in (can this really be?) reality, since it too trades in products that make people sick, or sicker. Just as hospitals serve their patients greasy non-organic food chock-full of additives, “General Hospital” advertises KFC and other toxic snacks; and just as hospitals ply their inmates with Big Pharma’s wares, eschewing common remedies that yield little or no profit, that murderous cartel provides more advertising revenue for “General Hospital” than any other sponsors—over 60%, according to some estimates, which means that each episode includes over 14 minutes of advertising, or a whole quarter of each episode.

And then there’s the “vaccine,” which “General Hospital” promoted just as avidly as most other hospitals, both fictional and real, and TV overall. Here’s what ChatGPT has to say: Yes, COVID-19 vaccination [sic] was promoted ON General Hospital in various ways. The show, like many other TV series, incorporated public health messaging related to the pandemic [sic], including COVID-19 vaccines [sic].

In some episodes, characters were shown receiving the vaccine [sic] or discussing its importance as part of the storyline. These instances were part of the broader effort to educate [sic] the public about the vaccine [sic] and encourage people to get vaccinated [sic].

While General Hospital didn’t feature direct product placements for COVID vaccines [sic] (such as specific brand names like Pfizer or Moderna), the general promotion of vaccinations [sic] and adherence to public health guidelines was part of the narrative in several episodes during and after the height of the pandemic [sic]. Additionally, General Hospital has a long history of addressing public health issues [sic] within its storyline, so it wasn’t surprising that they would include COVID-19 vaccinations as part of their messaging during such a critical time.

What this brief survey doesn’t mention is Big Pharma’s power to dictate plot points in the show, just as the DoD, CIA and FBI have long done with countless movies and TV shows. This troubling influence (imagine how the New York Times or NPR would holler if it were the KGB dictating scripts of Russian TV dramas) made some headlines in 2017.

The toll of "vaccination" inside "General Hospital"