As Portions of The Economy Start To Become Affected By The Gas and Power Crisis (which is being organized purposely for Agenda 2030) How Do I Protect My Saved Assets and Wealth?- Click here to read.

Scott Schara’s Daughter Was Murdered at A Hospital by COVID Protocols, Which Were Designed by the Government To Reward Hospitals Who Murdered Their Own Patients - Scott and I sit down to discuss how people are easily tricked into becoming this evil, in order that they murder their neighbors for money. Click here to watch.

Is There A Plan to Make Canadians Demand That They Become The 51st State of the US? - click here to hear me review this plan and how it might work.

With A Coordinated Attack On The Energy Grid, There’s No Better Time to Think About A Solar Powered Generator for Your House - click here to see a good review of all the major brands.