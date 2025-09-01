Deconstructing Childhood Through Thought Reform

Protect Children from Indoctrination in the Classroom

In today’s classrooms, education is no longer simply about teaching children how to read, write, or calculate. Under the influence of powerful international forces like the United Nations (UN) and its educational arm, UNESCO, the very definition of education has been radically transformed.

Guided by frameworks such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), education now seeks to reshape students’ identities, emotions, and allegiances. The goal is clear: to produce a new kind of human being — a “global citizen” whose loyalty to traditional values, family, and faith is replaced by loyalty to a global ideological community and evolving social norms.

In 1899, John Dewey, the Marxist father of progressive education, published the pamphlet, The School and Society, which argued that schools should focus less on academics and more on shaping adaptable, socially conscious individuals. Dewey strongly advocated for collectivism and socialism, believing education was essential in fostering communal values and collective social responsibility.

He saw education as a tool to transform America by ushering in a “new social order” rooted in these socialist ideals. In the 1940s, Kurt Lewin, a social psychologist and the intellectual godfather of SEL theory, developed a behavioral control method known as Unfreeze – Change – Refreeze. This model enabled institutions to manipulate group behaviors and emotions effectively, making it ideal not only for transforming student conduct but also their core belief systems.

SOURCE: https://www.truthineducation.org/media/deconstructing-childhood-through-thought-reform