Federal Reserve Act of 1913: Enacted to create a central banking system in the United States. Claim: It placed control of U.S. fiscal policy in the hands of a private foreign banking cartel. Source: Representative McFadden, Congressional Record, June 1932. World War I: The Federal Reserve became the fiscal agent for the U.S. government, financing military expenditures. Source: Federal Reserve Bank of New York website. Independent Treasury Act of 1920: Allegedly handed control of the U.S. Treasury to private bankers. Source: Independent Treasury Act 1920 documents. Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) – 1921: Founded with Paul Warburg as its first director. Warburg also drafted the Federal Reserve Act and was an agent of the Rothschild banking dynasty. United States Corporation Company (1925): Chartered in Florida and allegedly created without Congressional approval. Source: Articles of Incorporation, United States Corporation Company, July 15, 1925. Great Depression and 1920s Financial Events: The Federal Reserve is accused of actions leading to the Great Depression. Source: Representative McFadden, Congressional Record, June 1932. Emergency Powers and Gold Confiscation – 1933: President Roosevelt claimed emergency powers and confiscated gold from the public. Source: Congressional Record, March 1933. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) – 1933: Chartered as a private corporation in Delaware, not as a division of the U.S. Treasury per the claim. Source: IRS Corporate Charter, 1933. Continued State of National Emergency: Tthe U.S. operates under continuous emergency powers. Source: Senate Report 93-549. Claims and Assertions: The U.S. government and its agencies are portrayed as private corporations. These corporations allegedly operate under the guise of governmental authority but serve private interests. Corporate statutes have replaced traditional laws, requiring consent through signed contracts. Literature and Sources: Judge Dale's "The Great American Adventure": Cited to support the view that the government functions as a private corporation. Various Congressional Records and Articles of Incorporation documents are listed as sources for specific claims.