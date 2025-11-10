Project Nimbus (Hebrew: פרויקט נימבוס) is a cloud computing contract between the Israeli government and the American technology companies Google and Amazon.

The Israeli Finance Ministry announced in April 2021 that the contract is to provide “the government, the defense establishment, and others with an all-encompassing cloud solution.”] Through a $1.2 billion contract, Google Cloud Platform and Amazon Web Services are used to provide Israeli government agencies with cloud computing services, including artificial intelligence and machine learning. Under the contract, Google and Amazon will establish local cloud sites that will “keep information within Israel’s borders under strict security guidelines.” According to a Google spokesperson, the contract is for workloads related to “finance, healthcare, transportation, and education” and does not deal with highly sensitive or classified information.

However, the Israeli military and defense apparatus have been stakeholders from the inception of the contract. Moreover, the tech companies are contractually forbidden from denying service to any particular entities of the Israeli government, including its military.

Although Project Nimbus’ specific mission has not yet been revealed, Google Cloud Platform‘s AI tools could give the Israeli military and security services the capability for facial detection, automated image categorization, object tracking & sentiment analysis – tools that have previously been used by U.S. Customs and Border Protection for border surveillance.

Project Nimbus has four planned phases: the first is purchasing and constructing the cloud infrastructure, the second is crafting government policy for moving operations onto the cloud, the third is moving operations to the cloud, and the fourth is implementing and optimizing cloud operations.

The terms Israel set for the project contractually forbid Amazon and Google from halting services due to boycott pressure. A Google spokesperson said that all Google Cloud customers must abide by its terms of service which prohibit customers from using its services to violate people’s legal rights or engage in violence but internal documents from both Google and the Israeli government contradict this claim.