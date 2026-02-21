What did Woodrow Wilson say after he signed the Federal Reserve Act? President Wilson later came to regret signing the bill:

“I am a most unhappy man. I have unwittingly ruined my country. A great industrial nation is controlled by its system of credit. Our system of credit is concentrated”.

