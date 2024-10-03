The Private for Profit Foreign Owned & Control Satanic Federal Reserve is a scumbag Cartel. The IRS, an Arm of the Federal Reserve needs to be Dismantled and its Members, including All Complicit staff from the officers on the top to the Clerks and Teller bottom feeders, Need to Hang by the neck until DEAD for TREASON!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/J0TSK1EHAth1/?list=notifications&randomize=false