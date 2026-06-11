Preznit Fuckwit Says he LOVES ‘The Inflation.’ What In The Actual Fuck!
STAY ON THOSE FILES...
Yesterday, during another one of his vulgar Oval Bordello dog-and-pony shows, Lord Shitticus took time off from his busy schedule of praising himself for his imaginary accomplishments, whining about every petty grudge and grievance, and power-loading an endless series of diapers to cordially invite We the People — those of us struggling to make ends meet as inflation hits a three-year high — to go fuck ourselves.