Dr. Shiva, I am one of your Warriors who has completed your Truth...Freedom...& Health Courses. You cannot possibly engage others in that course in time, for what is coming our way in this corporation purporting to be our Lawful and Constitutional government.

America has NO government and there is NO Constitutional Rule of Law, as it has been eviscerated close to its entirety.

Would it not be in everyone's best interest, yours and ours, for those of us who believe in you, to concentrate on building and growing the "bottoms-up movement" that you have already started, and is in progress?

We need that movement to flourish and grow especially here in America, so that we are ready for the "physical" fight we will soon be facing.

I have been fighting this battle for Freedom for over 20 years now, and have watched America in those years progress to the totalitarian state it finds itself in today because no one would believe me and the other American Patriots fiercely fighting all those years, trying to STOP this takeover.

The USA INC is a "private for profit," "foreign-owned & controlled" CORPORATION. These bastards are so close to the takeover of America and the world for that matter, that they would rather NUKE us all than be forced to give it back to the People. The powers that be are NEVER going to let you debate with them, much less welcome you into their CORRUPT MURDERING CARTEL. WHY then, would you even want to be a part of that cartel?

It truly doesn't matter what that treasonous judge who heard your case against Kamala Harris, (another Treasonous Scumbag) decides. Congress has the last say whether you can run for office or not, and how do you figure that's going to be settled when the whole of "Congress" is guilty of TREASON? These bastards are ALL FREEMASONS-SATANISTS.

The only answer that exists in my humble opinion, for America to be able to continue to Stand, is for the American People to Rise and begin cleaning out our once Constitutional 3 branches of government that today are infested with TREASON.

To restore the rule of Law" and the Constitution "for the" United States of America in 2024, what we need is the Mindset of 1776. You have already started that movement.

Just saying...

Alicia Lutz-Rolow Heir of the Creator of All Things All Rights Reserved Real-Woman, Living Soul Without Prejudice, Without Recourse