Debris is seen at a largely demolished part of the East Wing of the White House, Oct. 23, 2025, in Washington, before construction of a new ballroom. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

President Dumbass (my personal input) Trump was already upset about his pet project being scrutinized, as on Air Force One he had to acknowledge what's really going on - what's under the ground. He didn't seem to appreciate the mainstream reports that were finally exposing the flaws and nonsensical above ground features, as well. Judge orders White House ballroom construction to halt in a ruling that leaves Trump seething… The Trump administration was ordered to suspend its construction of a $400 million ballroom where it demolished the East Wing of the White House, barring work from proceeding without congressional approval. (AP Production: Marissa Duhaney)

“The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner!” the judge wrote …

DEVELOPING STORY as reported by Associated Press-full article by AP with UPDATES:

Judge orders Trump administration to halt White House ballroom construction unless Congress OKs it

source: https://apnews.com/article/trump-white-house-ballroom-construction-halted-9cafc70569a3a05fcbaa6cafddbeace4?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

President Donald Trump speaks about the new ballroom construction before a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 2, 2026, in Washington.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)