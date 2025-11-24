Candace Owens just revealed credible assassination threats from the French government. Whether you agree with her or not, this is a moment for the Church to respond. Here’s why this matters and what we should do.

🚨 BREAKING: Journalist and commentator Candace Owens has publicly stated that a French government official contacted her with information that the Macrons have authorized professional units to carry out her assassination. She also mentioned threats against journalist Xavier Poussard and previous attempts on Charlie Kirk.

Whether you follow Candace Owens or not, whether you agree with her recent investigations or not, assassination threats against journalists should concern every person who values truth and human life.