Vivian Al-Har, a Palestinian woman whose son remains under the rubble of her house after an Israeli airstrike killed her entire family, sits in a destroyed cemetery in Gaza City. October 20, 2025. (Screenshot of video by Abdel Qader Sabbah.) GAZA CITY—After an Israeli airstrike on Vivian Al-Har’s home killed her entire family barely two weeks before the ceasefire went into effect during Israel’s concentrated military offensive on Gaza City, the disfigured and dismembered bodies of her husband, four daughters, son, and brother-in-law were pulled out of the ruins and buried. Her older son’s body remains trapped under the rubble.