No innocent human being should EVER be treated like this, especially by those who are supposed to protect and serve! Brian Campbell, a 62-year resident of Hanceville, addressed the Hanceville City Council during their Thursday night meeting. Campbell claims he suffered an unjustified and severe attack by members of the Hanceville Police Department. At the same Thursday night meeting, the Hanceville City Council postponed making a decision regarding the police department's future.
Discussion about this post
No posts
Yes and just wait...
In some countries they'll soon tell you they are ",artificially intelligent"* and can do to you what pleases them
*Translatet into human words: Completely insane