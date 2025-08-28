Alicia’s Newsletter

Melissa Harris
1h

Do you like the crime? I mean ALL of it from porch pirates to car jackers, to murder? Is that the society you would rather live in or build for your children and grandchildren?

We don't have a police state situation, we have community members that give a damn and know what right is right and what's wrong is Wrong. Incase you have not noticed, we have a serious issue with mental illness in this country that needs attention, not just medicated because it leads to drug abuse or they don't take them and sell them on the street.2 people who do not need they.

Can buy a a list of drugs that are illegal drugs with that money! Too many of you on your soapbox don't realize the big picture of what's really going on and what makes people go crazy or do crazy things. If you're not doing anything wrong, you have absolutely nothing to worry about now, do you?? We also have a lot of people here. Illegally, many of those are criminals in other countries and coming here. Committing those same crimes and getting away with it Others are being caught By what you're calling a police state, when safety should be first and foremost on everyone's list! It's not a political issue, It's a mental illness issue.

Many states no longer have mental facilities like they did twenty five years ago, these people are not capable of knowing right from wrong, so they go into a crowd where they're accepted, usually the wrong crowd, unfortunately which grows the issue. Maybe you should do a little more.Research on all of the issues and the root causes instead of.

Looking through everything through a political lens because these are medical issues. Yes, politicians are the ones that cut the funding. But I'd rather fund a mental hospital than to fund another prison Or another child or adult funeral. Ignoring the true mental health problems is what has turned society in over populated areas into high crime districts and its far past time someone cared enough to do something about it other than make up stupid excuses thinking EVERYTHING is political!!!

Patrick Dwyer
2h

Well now, recognize that most of the Police are at least vaxed! (They support the Government, and State, and they are typically under 100 IQ, often by allot!) Who else would like to put a "bullseye" on their own back? If you wish to handle them, (the Nasty ones) in the kindest way, purchase and deliver Krispy Kreme donuts that are covered in creamy sugar, with the sugary jelly inside, and fried in vegetable oil, and unplug the cardiac "shocker" on the wall after you leave the "cop shop"! (There's at least two heart attacks in every box!) Kill (the Nasty ones with kindness). I've known many cops, and only "one Good guy" - a local that was like an Andy Taylor from the movie series! The rest were Psychopaths and Narcissist's (know the personality traits so you know their "weaknesses", they lack "empathy" so they lack compassion and "feelings". I'm sure that there are some decent cops out there, so know who you're "dealing with" when they cross your path in some trivial (or major) encounter. They will not generally allow a cop to work in his own town, where he or she lives (so they don't think about "shitting where they live"). They have to work in "numbers", due to fear! Keep in mind, that being tatted up and appearing like you just walked out of jail, they will deal with you poorly as the cops have to deal with Psychopaths and Narcissists daily, so their "spidey sense" is ALWAYS on HIGH ALERT! If you've got any bumper stickers on the car, they should be those "bullshit ones" like family silhouettes, "baby on board", and "I love my puppy" shit! Peel off any of those "Don't Tread on me" stickers, and "Ron Paul" stickers, and "none of that 2nd Amendment" stuff that makes you a "target". No "Sig Sauer" or "Sam Colt" stuff! (Why make yourself a "target"? Do you want your car dismantled looking for a "firearm"?) Stickers that are acceptable are "nurse", "Doctor", "Fireman" & "Cop donation" stuff! (Cops have a respect for "emergency" responders due to the need for them to remove bullets from their bodies). Let me reiterate a point ... don't make yourself a target! Even a set of "scrubs" laying across the back seat helps!

