POLICE STATE...HERE WE GO AGAIN...
KNOW YOUR RIGHTS OR YOU DON'T HAVE ANY!
Mamdani APOLOGIZES For Calling NYPD “Racist”!
The Daily
Trump ICE Thugs Repeatedly Violently Attack Woman Protester
Please support The Daily by becoming a subscriber…
Read more
an hour ago · 28 likes · 6 comments · Sarah Jones
Dingo Dave
BEST video of the DAY!!! Wanna bet Dickless Donny tries to silence ME too??
Love this lady… The QUEEN of Sarcasm!!This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it…
Listen now
3 hours ago · 105 likes · 10 comments · Dingo Dave
The Great Reject’s thoughts transmission
The Digital ID is the final lock in your handcuffs by Keir Starmer's communist regime.
‼️THEY’RE SELLING US A SOLUTION TO A PROBLEM THEY CREATED‼️…
Read more
3 hours ago · 3 likes · The Great Reject