POLICE STATE...AGAINST THE LAW TO WEAR A MASK? AGAINST THE LAW? STATUTE: FL-876.12
BUT MANDATORY BULLSHIT COVID MASKS IS OKAY???WTFU AMERICA!!
PRESS NH NOW ASSAULTED *CHARGES FILED* COP *GETS OWNED* FIRST AMENDMENT AUDIT PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA
UNLAWFUL/UNCONSTITUTIONAL FLORIDA STATE STATUTE: 876.12
Florida Statute 876.12 makes it a crime for a person over 16 years of age to wear a mask, hood, or other device that hides their identity on a public way in Florida. However, this statute is limited by Florida Statute 876.155, which states the statute only applies if the person intends to commit a crime, intimidate others, deprive them of their civil rights, or avoid identification in a civil or criminal proceeding.
Key Aspects of Florida Statute 876.12
Prohibited Act: The law prohibits wearing a mask or similar device that conceals the wearer's identity.
Applicability: It applies to individuals over 16 years of age.
Location: The prohibition is on public ways, such as lanes, streets, roads, and highways.
Important Limitations
Intent is Key:
The statute is not a blanket ban on masks. It only applies when the mask is worn with a specific, unlawful intent.
Florida Statute 876.155 Role:
This related statute specifies the unlawful intentions that trigger liability under 876.12, including:
Depriving another person or class of persons of equal protection under the law.
Intimidating or interfering with a person's exercise of a protected right, or hindering their ability to do so.
Abusing, threatening, or harassing another person.
Intentionally avoiding identification in a civil or criminal proceeding
Here are the five freedoms:
Prevents the government from establishing a religion or prohibiting the free exercise of religious practices.
Guarantees individuals the right to express their views and ideas without government censorship.
Protects the media's ability to publish and distribute information and opinions without government restriction.
4. Right to Assemble Peaceably:
Ensures people can gather in groups to express their views and protest.
5. Right to Petition the Government:
Allows citizens to ask the government to address their grievances or change policies.
The "five elements" typically refer to the five freedoms protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution: freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, the right to assemble peaceably, and the right to petition the government. These rights are closely interconnected, protecting the ability to think as one will and express those thoughts without government interference. Here are the five freedoms:
1. Freedom of Religion:
.
Prevents the government from establishing a religion or prohibiting the free exercise of religious practices.
2. Freedom of Speech:
.
Guarantees individuals the right to express their views and ideas without government censorship.
3. Freedom of the Press:
.
Protects the media's ability to publish and distribute information and opinions without government restriction.
4. Right to Assemble Peaceably:
.
Ensures people can gather in groups to express their views and protest.
5. Right to Petition the Government:
.
Allows citizens to ask the government to address their grievances or change policies.
I see chemtrails I thought Florida banned them? Or is it more kamupla word salad from the uniparty. These commies should be banned. Lawless bastards