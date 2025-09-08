PRESS NH NOW ASSAULTED *CHARGES FILED* COP *GETS OWNED* FIRST AMENDMENT AUDIT PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA

UNLAWFUL/UNCONSTITUTIONAL FLORIDA STATE STATUTE: 876.12

Florida Statute 876.12 makes it a crime for a person over 16 years of age to wear a mask, hood, or other device that hides their identity on a public way in Florida. However, this statute is limited by Florida Statute 876.155, which states the statute only applies if the person intends to commit a crime, intimidate others, deprive them of their civil rights, or avoid identification in a civil or criminal proceeding.

Key Aspects of Florida Statute 876.12

Prohibited Act: The law prohibits wearing a mask or similar device that conceals the wearer's identity.

Applicability: It applies to individuals over 16 years of age.

Location: The prohibition is on public ways, such as lanes, streets, roads, and highways.

Important Limitations

Intent is Key: The statute is not a blanket ban on masks. It only applies when the mask is worn with a specific, unlawful intent.

Florida Statute 876.155 Role: This related statute specifies the unlawful intentions that trigger liability under 876.12, including:

Depriving another person or class of persons of equal protection under the law.

Intimidating or interfering with a person's exercise of a protected right, or hindering their ability to do so.

Abusing, threatening, or harassing another person.

Intentionally avoiding identification in a civil or criminal proceeding

Here are the five freedoms: