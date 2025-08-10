John 15:18-19:

"If the world hates you, know that it has hated me before it hated you. If you were of the world, the world would love you as its own; but because you are not of the world, but I chose you out of the world, therefore the world hates you."—Jesus Christ of Nazareth

Jesus speaks to his disciples, preparing them for the persecution they will face as followers of Christ. It is the very same persecution, ‘We the Children’ of our Heavenly are facing today.

February 24, 2025, DHS headquarters, Washington. Philip Hegseth, the man who put the plan in writing.

In this 2025 video: A woman’s shoes shoes are off. She is pinned to the ground by masked men. Her husband begs to go with her. ICE tells him, “You can deport yourself or walk away. But you’re not coming with her.” That’s not a line about overseas missions. It’s about Los Angeles. America. “Joint work” refers to the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense running coordinated domestic operations in Los Angeles this year. This is when the National Guard and the Marines were sent to LA to crush dissenters.

In June 2025, those guns were pointed at us. The memo praises how they handled the "resistance" in L.A., treating it as a model for years to come. Buried in the lengthy memo is one line that should stop you in your tracks: "Everyone here is also aware of our joint work in L.A. It hasn't been perfect, and we're still working through best practices together, but I think it's a good indicator of the type of operations (and resistance) We're going to be working through for years to come."

At first glance, Executive Order 14248 pretends that it’s about protecting elections. That’s the pitch. It opens by claiming our elections are messy, un-secure, and vulnerable to fraud. It blames non-citizens. It blames bloated voter rolls. It blames foreign influence. It accuses the Department of Justice of not doing enough to investigate and enforce existing laws. Then, of course, it declares that federal intervention is needed to clean it all up.