THIS BITCH HAS THIS BAD ATTITUDE BECAUSE OF THEIR THIN BLUE LINE…

THE POWER TRIPPING WORKS ITS WAY DOWN TO THE SIMPLE-MINDED CLERKS WHO WORK FOR GOVERNMENT ENTITIES. THEY ARE ACTUALLY THEIR OWN WORST ENEMIES BECAUSE THEY ARE ACTUALLY UNCONSTITUTIONALLY POLICING THEMSELVES…SO SAD!

************************************************LMAO*********************************************

IN THIS VIDEO YOU CAN SEE THE RESPECT THEY SHOW TOWARDS THEIR WOMEN POLICE OFFICERS…JUST IMAGINE WHAT THEY THINK ABOUT YOU & ME!!

THIS IS HOW THEY ACT WHEN YOU TURN THE TABLES ON THEM…& BEGIN TO ASK THEM THE SAME BULLSHIT QUESTIONS THEY ASK US…LOL