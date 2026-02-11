POLICE STATE IN AMERICA RISING...ICE
WE ARE AN ARMED NATION...REMEMBER THAT!
The Contrarian
How to Rein in ICE
Time is running down on temporary funding for the Department of Homeland Security. Democrats submitted a ten-point plan, complete with legislative language. The response, according to Democratic House and Senate leadership, was “both incomplete and insufficient in terms of addressing the concerns Americans have about ICE’s lawless conduct.” It seems inc…
Read more
9 hours ago · 665 likes · 111 comments · Jennifer Rubin