Cohen v. California, 403 U.S. 15 (1971)

Held: Absent a more particularized and compelling reason for its actions, the State may not, consistently with the First and Fourteenth Amendments, make the simple public display of this single four-letter expletive a criminal offense. Pp. 403 U. S. 22-26.

https://supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/403/15/

