THIS AUDITOR FROM ‘PRESS NH AUDIT NOW’ IS STANDING UP FOR EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US WITH TOTAL BRAVERY, DISREGARDING HIS OWN SAFETY FROM THE UNCONSTITUTIONAL TYRANNY THESE THUG CLOWNS WITH TASERS, BADGES & GUNS ARE PERPETRATING ON HIM, OUT OF SHEER POWER TRIPPING, WHO WOULD LIKE NOTHING BETTER THAN TO SHOOT HIS ASS ON SIGHT. PLEASE SUPPORT HIS WORK. HE IS ON THE FRONT LINES FOR US. THESE BASTARDS ARE SO STUPID, BOTH IN LAW & AT LAW. WHAT THEY ARE DOING TO THIS AUDITOR WILL ONE DAY SOON BEGIN TO HAPPEN TO THEM!

WATCHING THESE VIDEOS OF THE BLATANT CORRUPTION & POWER TRIPPING BY THESE THUGS IS INFURIATING & SHOULD INFURIATE EVERY SINGLE AMERICAN- HERE IS THE ENTIRE CONSTITUTIONAL VIOLATIONS PERPETRATED ON THIS 1ST AMENDMENT AUDITOR'S RIGHT, BY THESE POWER TRIPPING MFERING DE FACTO CLOWNS!

THANK GOD WE STILL HAVE PEOPLE LIKE THIS IN THIS COUNTRY, WHICH IS NOW INHABITED BY FREAKIN COWARDS INSTEAD--

HE WAS FOUND 'NOT GUILTY,' BY THE WAY— WHAT IN THE HELL DOES THAT TELL YOU? AMERICANS NEED TO GROW SOME BALLS & STOP BEING AFRAID !!

******************F-ALSE E-VIDENCE A-PPEARING R-EAL!********************